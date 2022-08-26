Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,623 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

