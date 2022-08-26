Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

