Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Trading Down 0.2%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.26. 3,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

