Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock traded down $7.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.94.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.