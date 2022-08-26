Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.82

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as low as $6.46. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 5,213 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

