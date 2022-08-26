Wilder World Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $866,031.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00128619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082399 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

