Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.08.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$42.50 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$40.52 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$19.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
