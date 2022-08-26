Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.08.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$42.50 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$40.52 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$19.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

About Wheaton Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.