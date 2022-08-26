Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. 118,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

