Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 98,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 178,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.