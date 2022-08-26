Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KnowBe4 (KNBE)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/15/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $20.00.
- 8/9/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $20.00.
- 8/8/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00.
- 8/5/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00.
KnowBe4 Price Performance
NASDAQ KNBE opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 398.28 and a beta of 0.74. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50.
Insider Transactions at KnowBe4
In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,328 shares of company stock worth $373,338 over the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
