Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KnowBe4 (KNBE)

8/15/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $20.00.

8/9/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $20.00.

8/8/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00.

8/5/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 398.28 and a beta of 0.74. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,328 shares of company stock worth $373,338 over the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 283.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

