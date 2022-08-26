Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EQB (EQB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EQB (TSE: EQB) recently:

8/11/2022 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.50 to C$86.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$88.00.

8/11/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

8/10/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$75.00.

EQB traded down C$1.68 on Friday, hitting C$54.65. 36,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,337. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. EQB Inc. has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.60.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million. On average, analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 9.9151758 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

