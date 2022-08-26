Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) recently:

8/9/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00.

8/8/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $32.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

7/15/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 1,669,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,663,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.