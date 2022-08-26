Wedbush Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $250.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NICE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $220.69 on Monday. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.65.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

