Wedbush Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $200.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $180.99 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.