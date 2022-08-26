Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.06

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 220162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

