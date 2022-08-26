Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 14,706 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after acquiring an additional 57,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

