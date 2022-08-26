Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,616,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.