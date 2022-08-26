Walthausen & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.19% of Richardson Electronics worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares in the company, valued at $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230 in the last three months. 37.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $244.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

