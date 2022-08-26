Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Ichor worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 167,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.07. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

