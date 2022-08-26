Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 810,613 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1,858.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,135 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 452,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 124,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.27.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

See Also

