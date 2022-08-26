Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

