Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AZZ worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Trading Up 2.6 %

AZZ stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $58.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

