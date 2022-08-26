Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $136.71 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average is $173.45.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Investors Title

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.