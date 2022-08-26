Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.89. 25,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.51. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,172,861,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

