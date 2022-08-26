Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. 118,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,279. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

