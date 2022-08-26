WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.05. WalkMe shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

WalkMe Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its holdings in WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $189,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 70.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 11.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

