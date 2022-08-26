W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $518.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $583.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.18. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

