VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Up 7%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 10,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

VTEX Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.51 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,808 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in VTEX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VTEX by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $8,747,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

