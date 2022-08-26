VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Up 7%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 10,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $771.51 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
