VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of VSE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.39. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

