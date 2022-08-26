Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $191.36 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 129.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $172.46 million and $191.36 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 126.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00128727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00078813 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

