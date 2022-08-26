Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Vontier stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 696,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,485. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $453,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $400,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

