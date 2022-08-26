Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.14

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 250488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

