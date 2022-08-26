VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 4,809 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,906,118 shares in the company, valued at $134,658,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.
VIZIO Stock Performance
Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.