VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 4,809 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,906,118 shares in the company, valued at $134,658,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

