VITE Price Tops $0.0259 (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. VITE has a market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $834,621.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00071007 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 514,010,218 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.