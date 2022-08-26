Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vistra from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistra

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -28.06%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $463,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,735.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,460 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 690.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

