Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 6,300 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,926.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,247.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Wes Cummins acquired 3,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $106,715.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Wes Cummins purchased 6,610 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,134.70.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 129,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

