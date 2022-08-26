Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 6,300 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,926.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,247.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Wes Cummins acquired 3,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $106,715.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Wes Cummins purchased 6,610 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,134.70.
Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $38.86.
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
