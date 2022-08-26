Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.83. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

