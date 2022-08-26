Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 928.8% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOET. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 2,848.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,318,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.11. 9,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,295. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

