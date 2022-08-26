Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.90 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.41.

VIPS opened at $11.09 on Monday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

