Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.30.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

Vipshop Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

