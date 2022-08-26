Viper Protocol (VIPER) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $177,116.16

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the dollar. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viper Protocol has a market capitalization of $177,116.16 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viper Protocol Profile

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Viper Protocol Coin Trading

