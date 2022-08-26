VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.50 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 321.50 ($3.88). 19,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 43,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($3.87).

VietNam Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £93.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.09.

About VietNam

(Get Rating)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.