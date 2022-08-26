Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 690 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.28). 178,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 216,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.22).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 661.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 703.06. The company has a quick ratio of 318.69, a current ratio of 318.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

