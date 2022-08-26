VIDT Datalink Hits Market Capitalization of $13.62 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00128191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00082856 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.