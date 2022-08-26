VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

