VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CIZ stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $35.45.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

