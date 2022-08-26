VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CIZ stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $35.45.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
