VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:VG8)

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8 – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Price Performance

VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.