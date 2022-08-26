Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $18.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592 in the last 90 days. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $8,384,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 292,055 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $13.72 on Friday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

