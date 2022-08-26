Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 4.4%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 212,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,446,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

