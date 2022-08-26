Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 4.4%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 212,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,446,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
