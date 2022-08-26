Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,183 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $46,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.36. 327,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,343,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.